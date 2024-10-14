DHL Express Lights Up Diwali With Up To 50% Off For India's International Shipments

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Up to 40% discount will also be applied to domestic shipments in India

Customers will be given the option to leverage the GoGreen Plus service to ensure deliveries are more sustainable while spreading the joy of the season The offer is valid until 2nd November 2024

DHL Express , the global leader in international express services, is adding to the festive cheer of Diwali by offering customers discounts on international and domestic outbound shipments. This limited-time offer, valid until 02nd November, 2024, allows customers to share festive greetings and gifts with their loved ones across the world while enjoying up to 50% off on international shipments and up to 40% off on domestic shipments. Customers can visit

rel="nofollow sponsored" target="_blank" href="" target="_blank" com/Diwali2024_DHLExpres to receive the promotion code and avail the offer.



DHL Express is offering customers up to 50% off on international outbound shipments and up to 40% off on domestic outbound shipments





As one of India's most widely celebrated festivals, Diwali, the festival of light, is an occasion for families to come together and exchange sweets and gifts. DHL Express recognizes the importance of togetherness during these times. It aims to bring loved ones together despite being miles apart, by providing customers with reliable and cost-effective shipping solutions. Customers can enjoy up to 50% off on international shipments weighing between 3 kg and 25 kg; while a 40% discount is offered on domestic shipments weighing between 2kg and 10kg. The offer is available at over 650 DHL Express service points across India.





Notably, customers can opt for an environmentally friendly shipping option. Through the DHL GoGreen Plus service, which uses the book-and-claim method, the buyer 'books' a specific quantity of sustainable aviation fuel at the time of purchase and then 'claims' the greenhouse gas emissions reduction toward their sustainability targets.

Sustainable aviation fuel reduces Scope 3 greenhouse gas emissions for DHL's customers. The initiative aligns with the company's broader goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions across its global logistics network.





Sandeep Juneja, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, DHL Express India said,“Diwali is a time to celebrate and connect, and we are proud to present an offer that brings our customers closer to their loved ones while delivering value through competitive rates. At DHL, we understand the importance of seamless, reliable logistics, particularly during festive seasons, when timely and efficient deliveries are paramount. We remain committed to delivering superior logistics solutions that ensure these connections are maintained. Additionally, our continued focus on sustainability through initiatives like GoGreen Plus, underscores our dedication to offering innovative solutions that allow customers to reduce their carbon footprint without compromising on quality or efficiency."





Utilizing DHL's extensive global network, which spans more than 220 countries and territories, customers can easily send their Diwali gifts. The offer ensures complete shipment visibility, with proactive SMS and email updates ensuring smooth and hassle-free deliveries worldwide. To inquire about this offer, customers can contact DHL Express via the toll-free number 1800 11 1345 or visit the DHL website at to get a quote and book a shipment online.





DHL – Excellence. Simply delivered

DHL

is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services

ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international

express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about

395,000

employees in more than

220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global

sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences

and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as“ The

logistics company for the world ”.​





DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable

business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the

world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.