Recently at Nestlé's headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland, illuma, a global super premium brand of maternal and infant nutrition under Nestlé, began its "Human Milk Oligosaccharides (HMO) Research Traceability Journey".

With a focus on the most recent advancements in the field of human milk research, particularly with regard to the most sophisticated HMO formulas and their potential to enhance infants' nutritional development in illuma's primary target markets, such as China, the Journey was created to highlight the significant turning points of the first 1,000 days of life.

Product lineup of illuma and Nestlé

Illuma has swiftly launched a number of remarkable HMO products in China, including illuma LUXA, illuma HMO Growing-up Formula, and illuma HMO Liquid Formula, following the National Health Commission of China's approval of two HMOs as food additives in 2023. It is claimed that illuma will soon be introducing the next generation of patented HMO formulas to Chinese consumers as part of its ongoing marketing commitment and investment in China. Leveraging global cutting-edge research and development resources, illuma endearvous to bring its formulas closer to human milk, to provide ongoing support for enhanced infant immunity, which also promotes maternal and infant nutrition industry development.

Scientists from illuma and Nestlé were among the first to realize the significance of HMOs in human milk more than 30 years ago. Their pioneering research led to over 75 published papers; over 100 patents relating to HMOs. The brand has carried out more than 55 HMO-related studies, including more than 30 clinical trials. Children worldwide can now benefit from multifunctional HMOs thanks to the application of these study findings, which have led to the provision of a wide range of HMO-containing food products for children, from preterm infants to preschoolers, in more than 100 countries.

Each illuma formula is crafted out with tremendous investment, continuous innovations and rigorous trials and checks. With the approval of two HMOs in China, illuma is eager to develop a next generation HMOs formula for Chinese babies. -a precise and harmonious

combination featuring the 2-approved-HMOs, various innate HMOs from base powder, α-lactalbumin, and MFGM, to support infant immunity and offer enhanced protection for newborns in China. This well-expected illuma HMO formula will soon be available in China, which offers infants the best nutritional solutions available worldwide.

Photo -

