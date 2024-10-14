National Manufacturing Group Unveils Revolutionary C3 Molding Process

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Smooth and protected surface

This innovative is set to revolutionize the by delivering superior parts cosmetically, mechanically, and financially.

- Adam FentonTROY, MI, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- National Group is excited to announce the launch of its groundbreaking proprietary molding process, C3 Molding , which stands for Cosmetic Capped Compression Molding. This innovative technology is set to revolutionize the industry by delivering superior parts cosmetically, mechanically, and financially.Introducing C3 Molding: A Game ChangerAdam Fenton, CEO of National states, "We've harnessed our diverse capabilities to develop C3 Molding, a process that merges the surface aesthetics and cost-effectiveness of thermoplastics with the versatility and strength of fiberglass. This unique approach also benefits from the rapid cycle times of compression molding."Key Benefits of C3 Molding:1.Superior Cosmetics:oThe thermoplastic cap offers options such as high gloss capped ABS for exceptional UV protection and weather resistance, ideal for exterior applications.oFor interior applications, a textured low gloss material is available, all featuring a molded-in protective film to prevent minor shipping and handling damage.2.Material Versatility and Strength:oReinforced with fiberglass, C3 Molding allows for various lamination schedules to meet specific mechanical requirements.oEasily molds in reinforcement ribs and bosses for mounting, providing a smooth B-side finish.oAchieves up to a 50% fill ratio in the resin, catering to FST requirements and heat management.3.Enhanced Surface Protection:oThe cap ABS surface delivers excellent scratch, mar, and impact resistance, superior to traditional gel coat or paint finishes.oMinor repairs are effortlessly addressed with a quick polish and buff.4.Cost Efficiency:oWith up to a 50% resin fill ratio, material costs are significantly reduced.oA 5 to 10-minute cycle time ensures rapid production of molded, finished parts, vastly quicker than other fiberglass molding processes.oEliminates the need for spray, finish and cure times associated with paint and gel coat, leading to substantial cost savings.oOffers up to a 50% reduction in part price compared to light RTM with a painted surface.5.Tooling Expense Reduction:oUtilizes composite tooling, which costs about half as much as traditional steel compression tooling.oA single tool set with the C3 Molding process can produce upwards of 10,000 units per year.A Commitment to Innovation"At National Manufacturing Group, we are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of innovation. With C3 Molding, we are not just offering a new product; we are delivering a solution that enhances performance, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We look forward to seeing how C3 Molding can transform your next project," adds Adam Fenton. For more information, view our video at bit/C3Molding.About National Manufacturing GroupNational now operates over 700,000 square feet of production space across seven plants in three states. Its commitment to delivering a unique blend of small-scale engagement with the resources of a large organization remains steadfast.##########################################################Jerome White | ... | 517.913.0100

Jerome White

Media Advantage

+12489831704 ext.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Introducing C3

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.