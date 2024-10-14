Sonic Tools Debuts 182-Piece Quick Service Toolset And Next S4 Cart

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Toolset and cart with the Sonic Foam System can boost technician productivity by 20 percent

AUBURN, Ala., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonic Tools USA today launched the new 182-piece Quick Service Toolset and Next S4 Cart. Specifically designed for quick service and quick lube automotive technicians, the service set features the Sonic Foam System (SFS), offering the ultimate, purpose-built setup for quick service bays and the quick-service technician.

The Quick Service Toolset is designed to last a lifetime, and its hassle-free, best-in-class warranty program ensures it.

The 182-piece Quick Service Toolset and Next S4 Cart from Sonic Tools is specifically designed for quick service and quick lube automotive technicians.

The 182-piece Quick Service Toolset consists of three medium foam inlays to outline and cradle each tool, keeping tools in place and driving technician productivity. When combined with the optional NEXT S4 cart, the highly mobile Quick Service Toolset includes everything they need to complete quick jobs–1/4" and 3/8" ratchets and sockets, screwdrivers, combination wrenches, hex key sets, lights, 1/2" ratchet and impact sockets, protective wheel sockets, a tire pressure gauge, pliers, and utility tools.

The companion NEXT S4 Cart is specifically designed for the specialized Quick Service Toolset, ideal for high-turnaround tasks and enhancing space utilization, bay organization, and workflow. The ergonomic cart is designed to prevent tip overs when drawers are open, overcoming the weight and topple issues that plague other cart designs. Its three drawers are also built with ball-bearing slides for easy and smooth operation, even when carrying heavy loads.

Enhance Productivity with the Sonic Foam System

The chemical-resistant foam is marked and clearly identified with a two-tone system for easy reference of any missing tools. With the CNC (computer numerical control), machined and labeled foam, technicians can quickly identify if tools are cross-contaminated between other toolbox sets. According to a time study conducted by Sonic Tools, technicians who utilize the SFS compared to the leading industry standards for tool storage management can speed tool inventory counts by 78 percent, reduce misplaced tools by 80 percent, and accelerate tool retrieval and return by 20 percent.

"The Quick Service Toolset with SFS and the NEXT S4 Cart provide the ideal workflow for quick-service technicians where time is of the essence," said Colby McConnell, president, Sonic Tools USA. "Sonic Tools understands the importance of an organized, efficient workspace. This new tool set option helps promote productivity at every step while empowering technicians to more effectively executive quick service jobs."

The Quick Service Toolset is designed to last a lifetime, and Sonic's hassle-free, best-in-class warranty program ensures that. The online warranty process takes approximately two to three minutes to complete, and replacement tools are shipped within 24 hours after processing.

About Sonic Tools

Sonic Tools takes pride in being the industry experts in high-quality hand tools, toolboxes, and premium storage solutions. Sonic is a trusted partner for professionals who demand the best. The company offers a wide range of innovative and durable tools designed for demanding tasks, ensuring precision and efficiency in every project. Sonic Tools is committed to continuous improvement and exceeding customer expectations through superior quality and unbeatable customer experience.

