BIS Should Ensure Safe, Reliable, And High-Quality Products: Pralhad Joshi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) should ensure that every of India has access to safe, reliable, and high quality products and services, Union of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, said on Monday.

Delivering a keynote address on 'World Standards Day' in the national capital, the minister said the well-being of consumers depends on access to quality products while the growth and profitability of the are directly linked to the demand for these high-quality goods.

"This is a holistic approach acknowledging the interdependence of the consumers and producers fostering the robust quality ecosystem," Minister Joshi told the gathering.

He emphasised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the country to be recognised for its best quality and for India to strive to make itself synonymous with world standards.

"BIS should focus on quality as India's economy is rapidly growing along with its contribution to global trade," stressed the minister, adding that the BIS has a huge role to play in enriching economic growth, enhancing the 'Made in India' label and establishing 'Brand Bharat' at a global level.

The new 'BIS Act of 2016' will further strengthen the ease of doing business and will provide a fillip to the 'Make in India' campaign.

According to the minister, more than 22,300 standards are in force and 94 per cent of Indian standards are being harmonised with ISO and ISE standards.

Minister Joshi mentioned that today, 174 Quality Control Orders (QCOs) of 732 products have been notified for compulsory BIS certification, while till 2014, there were only 14 QCOs of 106 products.

"India, currently being the fifth largest economy in the world, should focus on improving standards as they serve as the backbone of the society, ensuring the safety, quality and trust in the product and the service," he noted.