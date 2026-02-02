403
Turkish Markets Begin Week Lower
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s primary equity gauge started the week on a weaker note, opening Monday at 13,598.39 points. This marked a decline of 1.73%, equivalent to a drop of 239.9 points from the previous session.
In contrast, the market had edged slightly higher at the end of last week. On Friday, the BIST 100 advanced by 0.05% to finish at 13,838.29 points, supported by a daily trading turnover totaling 244 billion liras ($5.62 billion).
Currency markets showed the Turkish lira under pressure during the morning hours. By 10.05 am local time (0705GMT), the exchange rate was recorded at 43.5070 liras against the US dollar, 51.6490 versus the euro, and 59.5730 compared with the British pound.
Meanwhile, commodities reflected mixed pricing trends. Gold was valued at $4,534.20 per ounce, while Brent crude oil was changing hands at $65.95 per barrel.
