Turkish Benchmark Stock Index Up on Monday Open
(MENAFN) Türkiye's leading stock index commenced Monday trading at 13,598.39 points, recording a 1.73% retreat equivalent to a 239.9-point loss from the previous close, marking a reversal from Friday's positive momentum.
The BIST 100 had posted modest gains Friday, climbing 0.05% to finish at 13,838.29 points, with trading activity reaching 244 billion liras ($5.62 billion) for the session.
Currency valuations as of 10.05 am local time (0705GMT) positioned the Turkish lira at 43.5070 per US dollar, 51.6490 against the euro, and 59.5730 relative to the British pound in foreign exchange markets.
Commodity markets showed gold priced at $4,534.20 per ounce, while Brent crude petroleum traded at $65.95 per barrel across global energy exchanges.
