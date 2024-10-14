Dimensioning Systems Could Help Speed Cargo Shipping Following Port Strikes

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Labor Fight Could Push More Logistics Businesses Toward Automation

- Cargo Spectre CEO Jason JoachimHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 14, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In the aftermath of a massive strike affecting from Maine to Texas, many logistics companies are now scrambling to find solutions to maintain efficient operations. As these businesses work to clear the freight backlog created by the three-day shutdown, dimensioning systems and other logistics automation technology could play a crucial role in mitigating the impact of the strike.The strike, which began October 2 and lasted through October 4, was the first at these ports since 1977 and disrupted the flow of goods through major U.S. cargo hubs. As a result, alternative shipping methods such as air freight, domestic LTL, and rail are backed up after shippers scrambled to avoid the shutdown ports.Advanced dimensioning systems, such as those offered by Cargo Spectre and its competitors, offer potential solutions to help these logistics businesses cope with the increased pressure and volume:1. Faster processing: Automated dimensioning can significantly reduce the time needed to measure and process shipments, allowing companies to handle higher volumes more efficiently.2. Improved accuracy: By eliminating human error in measurements, dimensioning systems ensure more accurate data for optimal load planning and pricing.3. 24/7 operation: Unlike human workers, automated systems can operate around the clock, helping to clear backlogs and manage increased shipment volumes.4.Integration with existing systems: Cutting-edge dimensioning technology such as the systems offered by Cargo Spectre easily integrates with warehouse management systems, further streamlining operations."We were all fortunate that the strike wasn't much longer,” said Cargo Spectre CEO Jason Joachim.“In times of crisis, it's crucial for logistics companies to optimize their operations. This was a major test for the next generation of logistics automation technology.“Dimensioning systems can help carriers process up to five times more shipments per day compared to manual methods, potentially offsetting some of the disruptions caused by strikes, hurricanes, and other complications,” he added. "We're committed to supporting our clients to maintain the flow of goods across the country.”As the logistics industry braces for more challenges to come, technologies like Cargo Spectre's dimensioning systems may prove to be valuable tools in maintaining efficiency and managing increased shipping volumes through alternative channels.About Cargo SpectreCargo Spectre is an industry leader in providing advanced, automated dimensioning systems that revolutionize logistics operations. Based in Houston, Texas, Cargo Spectre's technologies are used globally by carriers, freight forwarders, manufacturers, warehouses, and more to improve efficiency, accuracy, and profitability.With the upcoming shift to density-based classification, Cargo Spectre is committed to ensuring that carriers meet the new standards and maximize the benefits of this transition. For more information on how Cargo Spectre can assist in preparing for the density-based classification system, visit .

Jason Joachim

Cargo Spectre

+1 833-346-4357

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.