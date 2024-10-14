Six BELFOR Franchise Group Brands Make Franchise Times Top 400 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The global residential and commercial services franchisor says its commitment to franchisee support has fueled the growth of its individual brands

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BELFOR Franchise Group, a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor, announces that six of its franchise brands have earned a spot on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list. The brands earning recognition include 1-800 WATER DAMAGE , Chem-Dry , DUCTZ , HOODZ , N-Hance , and redbox+ Dumpsters .

BELFOR Franchise Group announces six of its franchise brands have earned a spot on the 2024 Franchise Times Top 400 list.

Continue Reading

"Having our franchise brands recognized on this prestigious list highlights the dedicated support we provide to our franchise owners," said Doug Smith, Senior Vice President of Franchise Development. "Our essential franchise brands, proven business models, and comprehensive training and support systems foster strong relationships between franchisor and franchisee, promoting continued success."

"The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available," said Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

"This recognition underscores our dedication to continuous improvement and adapting to market changes, as well as the strength of our network of brands," said Smith. "Being named alongside the biggest names in franchising demonstrates that we've established a clear path to success for our franchise owners, and we're excited to seize future opportunities."

For more information about BELFOR Franchise Group and its network of residential and commercial service brands, visit belforfranchisegroup .

About BELFOR Franchise Group

BELFOR Franchise Group

is a leading global residential and commercial services franchisor. For decades, BELFOR Franchise Group has empowered entrepreneurs by offering industry-leading training, support and equipment, proven business models, and ongoing coaching and business development. BELFOR Franchise Group is the parent organization to 14 reputable service-based franchise opportunities in the home services, commercial cleaning, and restoration industries. The franchise brands include

1-800-BOARDUP ,

1-800 WATER DAMAGE ,

Blue Kangaroo Packoutz ,

Chem-Dry Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning ,

COOL-BINZ ,

DUCTZ ,

HOODZ ,

JUNKCO+ ,

N-Hance Wood Refinishing ,

The Patch Boys ,

redbox+ Dumpsters ,

Safer Home Services ,

WINMAR , and

Z PLUMBERZ . For more information, visit

belforfranchisegroup .

About the Franchise Times Top 400

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE BELFOR Franchise Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED