Sweden to announce winners of Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences will announce the winner—or winners—of the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics, concluding a six-day period of award announcements. Formally known as the Bank of Sweden Prize in Economic Sciences in Memory of Alfred Nobel, this award was established by the central bank as a tribute to Alfred Nobel, the 19th-century Swedish inventor and chemist who created dynamite and founded the five original Nobel Prizes. The inaugural recipients of this prize were Ragnar Frisch and Jan Tinbergen in 1969.



In the previous year, Harvard University professor Claudia Goldin was awarded the prize for her groundbreaking research that sheds light on the reasons behind the lower participation rates of women in the workforce compared to men, as well as the wage disparities that persist when women do work. Goldin's recognition was particularly notable, as she became only the third woman among the 93 economists to receive this honor.



While some Nobel purists emphasize that the economics prize is not technically a Nobel Prize, it is traditionally presented alongside the other prizes on December 10, which marks the anniversary of Nobel's death in 1896. This integration into the Nobel ceremonies highlights the significance of the award in the broader context of global recognition for outstanding contributions to the field of economics.



In the previous week, Nobel prizes were awarded in other disciplines, including medicine, physics, chemistry, literature, and peace, showcasing the diverse range of achievements celebrated by the Nobel Foundation. As the announcement for the economics prize approaches, anticipation builds regarding who will join the ranks of distinguished laureates in this prestigious field.

