(MENAFN) Three Lebanese were in an Israeli in southern Lebanon on Sunday, according to the state news agency NNA. The airstrike specifically targeted a military vehicle on a road leading to the border town of Burj al-Muluk. This incident follows a previous attack on Friday, where two soldiers were killed and three others were wounded in an Israeli strike on a military center in the town of Kafra.



Caretaker Prime Najib Mikati condemned the ongoing Israeli aggression, stating that it has not spared the brave soldiers fulfilling their national duty to protect Lebanon and its people. He urged the international community to speak out against Israel's actions and to advocate for a global moral stance to end the violence.



Since the escalation of cross-border clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli forces on October 8, 2023, at least eight Lebanese soldiers have reportedly lost their lives due to Israeli attacks. Israel has conducted extensive airstrikes across Lebanon targeting what it claims are Hezbollah positions, resulting in the deaths of at least 1,437 people, over 4,123 injuries, and displacing more than 1.34 million people.



This aerial campaign marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, which has been intensifying since the onset of Israel's offensive in the Gaza Strip. Since that offensive began, more than 42,200 people, primarily women and children, have been killed in Gaza. Despite international concerns about the potential for a regional war amid Israel’s relentless actions in both Gaza and Lebanon, the conflict expanded further on October 1 when Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon.

