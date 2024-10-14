Turkish main stock index starts Monday’s session stable

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s benchmark stock index, the BIST 100, began the week on a positive note, registering a modest increase of 0.1 percent on Monday. This rise translated to an addition of 9.23 points, bringing the to a level of 8,885.45. The slight uptick suggests a cautious optimism among investors as they navigate the current market landscape.



In contrast, the BIST 100 concluded the previous week with a notable decline, closing on Friday with a 0.98 percent loss, which left it at 8,876.22 points. This drop reflects broader market challenges and uncertainties, with a daily trading volume recorded at 73 billion Turkish liras, equivalent to about USD2.12 billion. The trading activity indicates ongoing engagement from investors, despite the downturn.



As of 10:00 AM local time (07:00 GMT), the Turkish lira's exchange rates showcased its standing against major currencies. Specifically, the lira was valued at 34.2785 against the US dollar, 37.4520 against the euro, and 44.7880 against the British pound. These figures highlight the lira's volatility and the economic factors at play in the current financial environment.



Additionally, commodities were reflecting varied trends in the market. The price of gold per ounce was recorded at USD2,665.19, indicating continued interest in this precious metal as a safe haven amid economic fluctuations. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil was trading at approximately USD77.75 per barrel, illustrating ongoing dynamics in the energy sector that could influence broader economic conditions in Türkiye and beyond.

