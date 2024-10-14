Al Rayyan Crowned Champions Of Doha National 3X3 League

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The 2024-2025 Doha National 3x3 League concluded with Al Rayyan Club emerging as the new season's champions. Al Rayyan dominated the league, amassing an impressive 430 points to secure the title, ahead of fierce competition.

Al Wakrah secured second place with 410 points, while Qatar Club completed the podium in third place, earning 335 points. The remaining teams ranked as follows: Al Gharafa Club finished fourth with 295 points, Al Khor Club came fifth with 250 points, and Al Sadd Club placed sixth with 235 points. Al Ahli Club followed in seventh with 205 points, Al Shamal Club in eighth with 185 points, and Al Arabi Club finished in ninth and last place with 140 points.

The championship's crowning moment came during an official ceremony attended by Mohammed bin Saad Al Mughaiseeb, President of the Qatar Basketball Federation, Yassin Ismail, General Supervisor of the 3x3 competitions, and Essam Lotfi, Technical Expert at the Federation. The winners were honoured with their respective awards, with Al Rayyan receiving gold medals and a cash prize of QR50,000. Al Wakra's players were awarded silver medals and QR30,000, while Qatar Club received bronze medals and a third-place cash prize of QR20,000.

This victory solidifies Al Rayyan Club's standing as a dominant force in Qatari basketball, setting the stage for an exciting season ahead.