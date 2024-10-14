Brunei To Strengthen Infection Prevention Cooperations

(MENAFN- IANS) Bandar Seri Begawan, Oct 14 (IANS) Haji Mohd Isham, Brunei's of Health, said that strengthening partnerships in infection prevention is a shared responsibility.

"By forging partnerships between healthcare institutions, government, non-profit organisations, and communities, we can create a of support that responds swiftly and efficiently to outbreaks," the minister said.

The minister said at the International Infection Prevention Week in Brunei that new technologies, such as rapid diagnostics, advanced disinfection methods, and artificial intelligence for monitoring infection trends, are crucial in moving the needle forward, reports Xinhua, quoting the local daily Borneo Bulletin.

Brunei is an oil-rich Southeast Asian country located in the northern part of Borneo Island, with about 340,000 citizens and a high level of social welfare in areas such as healthcare and elderly care.