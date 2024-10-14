(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Marriott International Celebrates Fourth Annual Feast of Eight

(Amman, Jordan – October 13, 2024) — Marriott International's properties in Amman, the Dead Sea and Aqaba recently marked the successful conclusion of the fourth annual Feast of Eight, held on October 5, 2024, at Sheraton Amman Al Nabil Hotel. This year's event showcased the finest in culinary talent while reinforcing the company’s unwavering commitment to the local community.

The Feast of Eight brought together a stellar lineup of eight chefs from seven participating hotels and in collaboration with the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA), each serving a diverse array of delectable dishes. Guests enjoyed a curated selection of gourmet experiences from different cuisines, enhanced by live entertainment, vibrant activities, and a welcoming ambiance perfect for families and friends alike.

This year’s event furthered Marriott International’s "Serve Our World" initiative, with all proceeds going to “Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans”. The collaboration between Marriott properties—including Sheraton Amman Al Nabil, Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa, Amman Marriott Hotel, The St. Regis Amman, W Amman, The Ritz-Carlton Amman, and The Westin Saraya Aqaba Resort & Spa —reflected their dedication to making a meaningful difference in the local community.

Commenting on the event’s success, Muhannad Hameed, General Manager of Dead Sea Marriott Resort & Spa and head of JBC, said, "The Feast of Eight has grown in significance over the years, and we are proud to continue supporting the Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans. This event is a wonderful celebration of culinary talent, community spirit, and the drive to give back."

Noor Al-Homoud, General Manager of Al Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans, said: "We are proud to have Marriott International's properties as a strategic partner, as they believe in our mission and emphasize the principles of empowerment and investment in the future of orphaned youth." She further explained: "The Feast of 8 event is part of a multiple events organized by the Marriott Hotels Group towards the support of Al Aman Fund, where all proceeds going entirely to support our youth and help them continue their educational journey for a better future."

The event officially launched with a signing ceremony between Marriott International, the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts (RACA), and Al Aman Fund, held in September this year. RACA’s talented students contributed their skills, adding an exciting dessert station to this year’s experience.





