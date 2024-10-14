(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 14 (KUNA) --



1900 -- A French vessel visited Kuwait during rule of the 7th Mubarak Al-Sabah. An officer on the ship took photos considered the first of Kuwait.

1967 -- Kuwait Deputy Amir and Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad signed a decree supporting Arab countries which were directly affected by Israeli aggression, with 55 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD).

1968 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish a Military College. Studies began on November 2nd with the first batch of officers graduating in May 1970.

1969 -- Kuwait Police Academy received first group of cadets.

1972 -- Kuwait Blind Association was established.

1993 -- Former Board Chairman of Kuwait Blind Association Hamad Al-Humaidi passed away at the age of 76. Al-Humaidi has a diploma from Cairo in the teaching of the blind.

2013 -- Oqab Mohammad Al-Khatib, a pioneer of the educational and theater movement in Kuwait, passed away at age of 92.

2017 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) and Mali signed a KD-9.5-million loan agreement to fund a water project in the West African country.

2021 -- Historian and media figure Saif Marzouq Al-Shamlan passed away at the age of 94.

2021 -- Kuwaiti Director and pioneer in Kuwait's cinema movement Khaled Al-Seddiq Bastaki died at the age of 76 years old after extensive career of production in Cinema and television, namely the film "Bas Ya Bahar" in 1972. (end)

bs













MENAFN14102024000071011013ID1108775044