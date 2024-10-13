Kuwait Attaches Importance To Youth As Foundation Of Promising Future

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Meshari Al-Kandari

KUWAIT, Oct 13 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to Kuwaiti youth as they are the foundation of a promising future. Kuwait Public Authority for Youth is keen to identify the youth's aspirations, meet their needs, help them achieve their ambitions, and provide them with spaces and opportunities to present their ideas and initiatives.

The Youth Authority offers many training, development and volunteer activities and programs to qualify young people in various fields and push them towards creative production, interest in the arts, and highlighting youth talents and creativity.

The Authority's spokeswoman, Asrar Al-Ansari, told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) that the Authority organizes programs, projects, training courses and workshops throughout the year targeting young people and adolescents in its youth centers.

Al-Ansari stressed that the development projects and programs provided by the Authority come within the framework of the state's development plan. They are classified as programs of the national youth policy and include voluntary, craft, sports, technological, and scientific activities, leadership skills development, and the fields of arts, media, environment, and others.

She touched on the (Youth Valley) program, which offers workshops and courses in technological, programming and technical fields to provide Kuwaiti youth with knowledge and skills in the field of science, technology and scientific research.

She also stated that the Authority launched the "Kuwait Technical Entrepreneurship Complex" project in cooperation with Boeing Aviation Company, which aims to support young entrepreneurs in technical and technological fields through lectures and meetings scheduled to begin once construction is completed.

The Authority, out of its responsibility to support the culture of volunteering, established the (Volunteer Work Academy) as a contribution to supporting the state's efforts with young people working in the field of community work, and the (Youth Heritage Crafts Center) to develop the skills of young people and gain new experiences in the fields of making various traditional Kuwaiti crafts, she added.

Al-Ansari noted that the Public Authority for Youth also provided the "Emkan" online platform, which offers Kuwaiti youth more than 75 free development courses in 6 vital fields. (end) mym