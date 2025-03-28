Basel Cannabis Study Reports Improvements In Smokers' Mental Health
-
Deutsch
de
Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbessert
Original
Read more: Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbesser
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
Over the course of the two-year“Weedcare” recreational cannabis study, depressive symptoms and anxiety decreased among the participants, Basel City's Department of Health reported on Friday. They also showed less addictive behaviour.
However, their level of cannabis consumption remained unchanged over the two years: neither the number of days on which cannabis was consumed nor the amount of cannabis.More More High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis
This content was published on Nov 1, 2023 Switzerland has launched legal cannabis experiments in cities this year to assess the benefits of regulating the supply of the recreational drug.Read more: High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabi
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment