Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Basel Cannabis Study Reports Improvements In Smokers' Mental Health

Basel Cannabis Study Reports Improvements In Smokers' Mental Health


2025-03-28 02:25:56
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) After two years, a legal recreational cannabis study known as "Weedcare", carried out in Basel in northwestern Switzerland, has been given a positive assessment. The 300 participants in the experiment to assess the benefits of regulating the supply of the recreational drug were in better mental health than before it began, and addictive behaviour has improved, say officials. This content was published on March 28, 2025 - 11:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA
  • Deutsch de Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbessert Original Read more: Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbesser

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Over the course of the two-year“Weedcare” recreational cannabis study, depressive symptoms and anxiety decreased among the participants, Basel City's Department of Health reported on Friday. They also showed less addictive behaviour.

However, their level of cannabis consumption remained unchanged over the two years: neither the number of days on which cannabis was consumed nor the amount of cannabis.

More More High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis

This content was published on Nov 1, 2023 Switzerland has launched legal cannabis experiments in cities this year to assess the benefits of regulating the supply of the recreational drug.

Read more: High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabi

MENAFN28032025000210011054ID1109368952

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search