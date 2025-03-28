Basel Cannabis Study Reports Improvements In Smokers' Mental Health

Deutsch de Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbessert Original Read more: Basler Cannabisstudie hat Psyche von Kiffern verbesser

MENAFN - Swissinfo) After two years, a legal recreational cannabis study known as "Weedcare", carried out in Basel in northwestern Switzerland, has been given a positive assessment. The 300 participants in the experiment to assess the benefits of regulating the supply of the recreational drug were in better mental health than before it began, and addictive behaviour has improved, say officials. This content was published on March 28, 2025 - 11:53 3 minutes Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Over the course of the two-year“Weedcare” recreational cannabis study, depressive symptoms and anxiety decreased among the participants, Basel City's Department of Health reported on Friday. They also showed less addictive behaviour.

However, their level of cannabis consumption remained unchanged over the two years: neither the number of days on which cannabis was consumed nor the amount of cannabis.

More More High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabis

This content was published on Nov 1, 2023 Switzerland has launched legal cannabis experiments in cities this year to assess the benefits of regulating the supply of the recreational drug.

Read more: High times in Basel: Swiss city experiments with recreational cannabi