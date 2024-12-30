Al-Sisi Highlights Digital Transformation, ICT Growth

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi held a meeting on Sunday with Prime Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Communications and Information Amr Talaat to discuss key digital transformation initiatives and ongoing national projects.

The discussions centered on strengthening collaboration between the of Communications and other agencies, with a particular focus on the ministry's digital transformation efforts. The meeting also covered plans to develop national post offices and initiatives aimed at expanding Egypt's mobile phone sector and localizing its production.

During the meeting, President Al-Sisi emphasized the importance of continuing the transition towards an integrated digital society. This includes enhancing digital services and improving data governance, as well as expanding training programs to build digital capabilities. The President highlighted the role of applied technology schools and Egypt Digital Creativity Centers in equipping youth with the skills needed to secure employment opportunities, according to Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Menshawy.

Al-Sisi also underscored the need to bolster programs focused on data protection, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence. He stressed the importance of attracting more specialized international research and development centers to Egypt, with a particular focus on expanding expertise in communications and information technology.

The President was briefed on Egypt's digital strategy, which aims to boost the outsourcing industry and attract international companies to expand their operations in the country. He also followed up on efforts to enhance the coverage and quality of communication services, ensuring that citizens receive high-quality and more effective services.

Al-Sisi directed that efforts to expand communications services nationwide should continue, with an emphasis on improving service quality and encouraging both local and international investment in the ICT sector. He also called for intensified efforts to improve Egypt's ranking in global telecommunications indicators, aiming to position the country as a regional hub for communications, digital activities, and information technology services.

Additionally, the President was updated on the progress of the upcoming second version of Egypt's National Artificial Intelligence Strategy. Set for launch soon, the strategy will focus on leveraging AI technologies to address societal challenges and provide innovative solutions across various sectors. The initiative also aims to continue providing advanced computing infrastructure to government and private sectors, including startups and SMEs, in alignment with national economic development goals.