403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Hotwire Global Launches AI Lab, Adds Consulting, Development And Tools
(MENAFN- PRovoke) SAN FRANCISCO - Global communications and marketing consultancy Hotwire Global has unveiled the evolution of its AI innovation team to form a global AI Lab. This initiative will not only develop AI-powered tools to deliver faster and smarter insights, intelligence, and impact for clients but also drive AI adoption across the agency, it said in a statement.
New and updated solutions include the AI search discovery platform, Hotwire Spark, and the agentic AI account intelligence platform, Hotwire Ignite.
Matt Oakley has expanded his role as global head of data and analytics to become global SVP, analytics and AI. He has relocated to San Francisco and is leading the go-to-market program for analytics and AI technologies and services, alongside a dedicated R&D team, comprising both existing and new hires, including data scientists, developers, and analysts across the US, UK, Singapore, India, and Continental Europe.
“We've always been at the forefront of new technology developments, bringing the power of data, analytics and now AI to Hotwire and ROI∙DNA teams and clients to optimize work across building reputations, identifying the right relationships to build with media, influencers and prospects, and ultimately helping to deliver more revenue for our clients,” said Laura Macdonald, chief growth officer at Hotwire Global.“Launching this dedicated global AI Lab will allow us to move even faster to develop the right AI-powered solutions to help clients deliver smarter marketing and communications campaigns at scale.”
The founding of Hotwire Global's AI Lab builds on the AI innovation done by Hotwire and ROI∙DNA over the past year. Hotwire Spark (formerly known as GAIO), the generative AI optimization tool, has already been adopted by clients to help them understand how their brands and products appear in AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini, as well as the sources of this information.
Since its launch in May 2024, new features and capabilities have been added including the use of AI agents to aggregate more data and the addition of synthetic personas, allowing brands to understand how different information and sources are presented to different target audiences.
In addition to this generative AI optimization tool, Hotwire and ROI∙DNA's AI Lab is also launching a new account intelligence product, Hotwire Ignite.
This agentic AI tool incorporates retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) approach to combine external data, such as web, technographic, and wallet data, with internal signals. This enables faster target account prioritization and strategy optimization by account and overall program effectiveness.
New and updated solutions include the AI search discovery platform, Hotwire Spark, and the agentic AI account intelligence platform, Hotwire Ignite.
Matt Oakley has expanded his role as global head of data and analytics to become global SVP, analytics and AI. He has relocated to San Francisco and is leading the go-to-market program for analytics and AI technologies and services, alongside a dedicated R&D team, comprising both existing and new hires, including data scientists, developers, and analysts across the US, UK, Singapore, India, and Continental Europe.
“We've always been at the forefront of new technology developments, bringing the power of data, analytics and now AI to Hotwire and ROI∙DNA teams and clients to optimize work across building reputations, identifying the right relationships to build with media, influencers and prospects, and ultimately helping to deliver more revenue for our clients,” said Laura Macdonald, chief growth officer at Hotwire Global.“Launching this dedicated global AI Lab will allow us to move even faster to develop the right AI-powered solutions to help clients deliver smarter marketing and communications campaigns at scale.”
The founding of Hotwire Global's AI Lab builds on the AI innovation done by Hotwire and ROI∙DNA over the past year. Hotwire Spark (formerly known as GAIO), the generative AI optimization tool, has already been adopted by clients to help them understand how their brands and products appear in AI chatbots such as ChatGPT, Copilot, and Gemini, as well as the sources of this information.
Since its launch in May 2024, new features and capabilities have been added including the use of AI agents to aggregate more data and the addition of synthetic personas, allowing brands to understand how different information and sources are presented to different target audiences.
In addition to this generative AI optimization tool, Hotwire and ROI∙DNA's AI Lab is also launching a new account intelligence product, Hotwire Ignite.
This agentic AI tool incorporates retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) approach to combine external data, such as web, technographic, and wallet data, with internal signals. This enables faster target account prioritization and strategy optimization by account and overall program effectiveness.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment