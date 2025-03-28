Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-03-28 03:17:10
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:42 AM EST - Synex Renewable Energy Corporation : Has entered into a definitive arrangement agreement dated March 27, with Sitka Power Inc., whereby the Purchaser has agreed to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Under the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, holders of Company Shares will receive $2.40 in cash per Company Share on completion of the Transaction, implying an enterprise value of approximately $25.2 million. Synex Renewable Energy Corporation shares T are trading up $0.76 at $2.28.

