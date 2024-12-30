Taiwanese Companies Lead Innovation In AI-Powered Smart Wearables

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Jorjin has made significant strides by integrating AR glasses with AI to facilitate educational training and standard operating procedure (SOP) guidance, helping workers quickly master critical skills. Additionally, the company has launched the MetaSpace AR interaction platform, which enhances visitor engagement through personalized commentary and interactive experiences at immersive exhibitions and educational settings, bringing AR closer to daily life.

Singular Wings Medical is revolutionizing blood sugar monitoring with its innovative use of wearable electrocardiograms (ECG) sensors. The company's technology analyzes blood sugar changes without the need for blood sampling or skin punctures, addressing key issues of invasiveness and data discontinuity. By employing AI algorithms and extensive clinical data, the company precisely monitors blood sugar levels, offering personalized health management solutions that boost medical efficiency and cut costs.

SoundLand, a pioneer in sound processing, has unveiled its latest electronic and patch-type stethoscopes designed for remote transmission of cardiopulmonary sounds. These cutting-edge devices support telemedicine and educational training, facilitating ongoing monitoring of vital signs and enhancing the convenience of patient care.

Together, Jorjin, Singular Wings Medical, and SoundLand are driving industrial innovation, highlighting the vast potential of Taiwanese firms in the global AI and smart wearables market.

SOURCE AI on Chip Industrial Cooperation Strategic Alliance