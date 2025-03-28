Juma-Tul-Vida Observed With Solemnity In Kashmir

Faithful people from different parts of the Valley gathered at the historic Hazratbal shrine, where men, women, and children prayed for peace and prosperity.

The major Masjids and shrines saw significant gatherings as people marked the sacred day with devotion.

Meanwhile, the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar remained closed, preventing devotees from offering congregational prayers. The closure drew condemnation from religious and political leaders, who termed it an infringement on religious freedom.

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid has strongly condemned and expressed deep regret over the unjustified restrictions imposed by the state administration for the sixth consecutive year on holding the most significant religious gatherings of Muslims-Shab-e-Qadr and Jumu'atul-Wida-at the Jama Masjid Srinagar.

The Anjuman stated that it is extremely unfortunate that the largest place of worship for the Muslims of Kashmir, the Central Jamia Masjid Srinagar, was closed down last night itself, and the Mirwaiz of Kashmir, Dr. Molvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, was once again placed under house detention at his residence in Nigeen since yesterday.

The statement said that people from all sections of society, without any distinction, are not only protesting this unjust action of the authorities but are also considering this undemocratic approach as an infringement upon religious freedom, deeming it unacceptable.

Meanwhile, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, who has been under house detention at his residence since yesterday, said on X (formerly Twitter),“After shab-e-Qadr, Jama Masjid Srinagar continues to remain closed to people and I under house detention, even today on Juma-Tul-Vida, when lakhs of people eagerly await the whole year to offer congregational prayers on this blessed Friday for great reward and blessing from Allah. Want to ask the authorities why is this most important centre of Kashmir's religious identity and affinity repeatedly targeted and peoples fundamental right to religious practice curbed, when tall claims of normalcy are trumpeted every day? Those ruling in peoples name cannot absolve themselves from standing up to address this gross injustice towards Muslims of the valley and the repeated closure of #JamaMasjid.”

Additionally, the worshippers expressed their spiritual aspirations, seeking divine mercy.“This is a day when prayers are accepted. I prayed for the well-being of Kashmir and peace across the world,” said Abdul Wahid, a devotee from Budgam, who was seen crying at the Hazratbal shrine.

An elderly worshipper shared his wish to perform Hajj soon.“My only desire now is to visit Mecca and Madina. May Allah fulfill my wish,” he said. Authorities had also made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth conduct of prayers.

Traffic authorities managed vehicular movement, designated parking spaces, and deployed additional buses to ferry devotees.