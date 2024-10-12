Cityscape & Real Estate Forum Begin Sunday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Cityscape Qatar 2024 and the Qatar Forum (QREF) kick off Sunday at the Doha and Centre (DECC).

The 12th edition of Cityscape will feature more than 60 developers and is expected to attract more than 10,000 attendees, covering more than 110 projects. The event will be held under the patronage of HE the Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim al-Thani and will showcase Qatar's thriving real estate market.

The event is a must-attend for anyone looking to gain insights into a wealth of opportunities and discover the latest in Qatar's real estate. With 96% of previous visitors rating Cityscape Qatar as crucial for their business, the 2024 edition promises to deliver even more value. Event timings are as follows: October 13 (10.15am to 8pm), October 14 (12pm – 8pm), and October 15 (12pm – 10pm).

Cityscape Qatar brings together a diverse array of exhibitors, including Qetaifan Projects, Platinum Sponsor; UDC, Official Registration Sponsor; and Qatari Diar, Barwa Real Estate, and Al Waab City showcasing their flagship projects and latest offerings. Exhibitors from Qatar, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, the UAE, and the UK will showcase their offerings, providing attendees with a global perspective.

“For the home buyers and end-users, we will showcase thousands of unique offers from ready-to-move-in apartments to villas, plus off-plan real estate launches and highly lucrative investment opportunities from around the world,” said Alexander Heuff, Exhibition Director of Cityscape.

He said,“Last year, Cityscape Qatar facilitated hundreds of millions of dollars in deals covering residential, commercial, and mixed-use projects. Building on this success, this year's event aims to surpass those achievements, reflecting the ever-expanding investment landscape. Whether you're an investor, homebuyer, or simply curious about the latest developments, don't miss the region's premier real estate event.”

Visitors can register for free through Cityscape Qatar's website. Event attendees will have entry to three more distinct exhibitions, co-located with Cityscape, including The Big 5 Qatar, Index Design Qatar, and the Qatar Real Estate Forum.

This year, the Qatar Real Estate Forum will take place under the theme 'Aqarat's Future', focusing on transparency in the real estate sector, sustainable development, digital integration, and alignment with global best practices to boost investor confidence.

Moreover, the event will explore how effective partnerships and a strong dispute resolution mechanism can enhance benefits for investors and global firms attracting foreign investments to this sector in Qatar.

The high-level event is sponsored by Barwa Real Estate, Masraf Al Rayan, and Qatari Diar, and will see the participation of key speakers, such as Engineer Khalid bin Ahmad al-Obaidli, president of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat); Abdullah al-Saleh, co-founder and CEO of Sakan; Yousuf Mohamed al-Jaida, board member and CEO at the Qatar Financial Centre Authority, amongst others.

Registration is available through the Qatar Real Estate Forum's website and attendance is free for all visitors. Hosting Cityscape and the Qatar Real Estate Forum in the same venue creates an integrated platform for learning, networking, and discovering the latest in real estate.

