Sun Telecom CEO Attended The ASEAN BIS 2024

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The 2024 ASEAN Business and Summit, hosted by the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, was held in Vientiane, Laos, from October 8 to 11. The CEO of Sun attended the summit.







Sun Telecom CEO Caesara Niu

The theme of the summit was“ASEAN: Enhancing Connectivity and Resilience” which focused on digital transformation, sustainable development, healthcare resilience, food security, trade and investment facilitation, connectivity, supply chain, and other priorities.







Opening Ceremony

The summit yielded actionable insights for addressing regional economic challenges, particularly emphasizing the role of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in driving inclusive growth. It culminated in a declaration that encapsulated the collective aspirations and commitments of ASEAN businesses and leaders.

Sun Telecom has established a robust customer network across all ASEAN countries, positioning itself as a key player in the region's economic landscape. The company's commitment to providing innovative fiber optic communication solutions aligns with the summit's objectives of enhancing connectivity and resilience in the region.







Our Customers & Partners

With over 35 years of experience, Sun Telecom stands as a trusted name in the fiber optic industry, serving customers in more than 137 countries. We provide Systematic, Customized, End-to-end, One-stop solutions tailored to diverse needs across key industries, including Telecom (FTTH and 4G/5G) , ISPs, Broadcasting, Surveillance, Computing networks, Data centers, Industrial internet, and Fiber optic sensing . Our solutions empower businesses and governments with seamless connectivity and future-proof infrastructure. Quality is our lifeline , and we never compromise on it ; this unwavering commitment is reflected in our numerous accolades, including National“ High-tech Enterprise ”“ China Quality Trustworthy Demonstration Enterprise 2019 ” and “ Asia Famous Brand 2020 “. Our dedication to innovation allows us to adapt to technological changes and anticipate future trends, reinforcing our position as leaders in the industry and ensuring we effectively meet evolving customer needs.







Application Fields of Sun Telecom's Fiber Optic Total Solutions