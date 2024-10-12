Indian Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Praises Kashmir For Its Beauty
Date
10/12/2024 12:07:16 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan Friday praised Kashmir for its mesmerising beauty, stating that he was impressed by the nature and the bargaining skills of shikarawalas in the Dal Lake.
Dhawan said that he visited Dal Lake last night, and the view was amazing.
ADVERTISEMENT
“I was very impressed by the nature and the bargaining skills of local vendors on houseboats,” he said, as per news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said that the shikarawalas have amazing marketing skills, and he was impressed as they completely convinced him to but their products.
“People showed lot of love, and the atmosphere here has been calm. I hope more international cricket will be played here in future,” he said.
Read Also
Chris Gayle Fever Grips Kashmir, Thousands Flock Bakshi Stadium To Witness 'Universe Boss'
Hosting International Cricket In Kashmir Dream Realized: Secy JKSC
Talking about being a Delhi boy visiting Kashmir and his old bond with cricket, Shikhar said that the Legends League Cricket is high-quality cricket, and legends are playing the game.
“There should be zeal and zest in everyone to work hard, and that's what I did. I am very excited to play in Srinagar and entertain the people of Kashmir. I have played a lot with J&K, and my relatives also live in Jammu, and the feeling has been amazing,” says Dhawan.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12102024000215011059ID1108771945
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.