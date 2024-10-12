Presence Of Syed Kirmani At Friday Prayers Takes Namaazis By Surprise

As soon as worshippers recognized Kirmani, excitement spread across the Imambara. Many rushed to take selfies and photographs with the cricketer, capturing a rare moment with the sports icon.

“It was quite a surprise! We didn't expect to see him here,” said Maqbool Hussain, one of the attendees.“I remember him as a great cricketer who helped India win a World Cup. Meeting him in person was such a special experience.”

The crowd's enthusiasm grew to such an extent that an announcement was made over the loudspeaker, informing everyone of Kirmani's presence. This announcement fueled the excitement, as more people joined the crowd, eager to catch a glimpse of the cricketing legend.

A middle aged man asked Kirmani if he remebered the India-West Indies match at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium where tomatoes were hurled at the players. Kirmani replied with a laughter.

Kirmani, who was awarded the prestigious Col CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016 by the BCCI, is remembered for his exceptional skills as a wicket-keeper for India and Karnataka. His pivotal contributions in India's World Cup triumph in 1983 are etched in the memories of cricket fans across the country. A Bollywood film titled“83”, which was released in December 2021, captured the magic of that historic win at Lord's, with actor Sahil Khattar portraying Kirmani.

Kirmani is currently in Kashmir on a personal visit, and his unexpected appearance at the Friday prayers has added a unique layer of excitement for locals. The cricketer, known for his humble demeanor, patiently interacted with the crowd, graciously allowing fans to take pictures and exchange a few words.

