Black Iron Development Inc. Announces Platinum Beach Belize Hotel & Branded Residences In The Caribbean

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) 70 acres with 1/2 mile of white sandy beach oceanfront on the Caribbean Island of Ambergris Caye in Belize by Black Iron Development, Inc.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Black Iron Development Inc. and Ralph Giannella are proud to announce the launch of Platinum Beach on the Caribbean Island of Ambergris Caye in Belize. With the success of their sister project Platinum Point, a 60 lot subdivision fully funded and well underway with robust sales activity, Black Iron Development is now announcing their newest and grandest project yet.Platinum Beach is 70 acres of prime beachfront land with over 1/2 mile of white sandy beach ocean frontage. The development plan includes a Luxury Hotel, Spa and over 200 Branded Residences all on waterfront lots.“I was too young to develop real estate in Cancun, didn't develop in Cabo San Lucas, I passed on Costa Rica and was too busy when Tulum was starting out. I am not missing Belize”. Said Ralph Giannella, Founder of Black Iron Development, Inc.“Belize is the next hot spot in the Caribbean for development. There are hundreds of millions of dollars to be made by developers in Belize, but in 5 years the opportunity will be gone. Timing is everything and Ambergris Caye is happening now”.Black Iron Development is accepting applications from select accredited investors for this ground floor level investment opportunity. This is your opportunity to own your own small piece of a Caribbean Resort and be a member of the Founder's Club with its special resort privileges.Ambergris Caye, Belize is one of the fastest-growing destinations in the Caribbean. When completed Platinum Beach will be an Exclusive Luxury Resort destination combining high-end living with exceptional financial returns for the investors. Black Iron Development is already underway arranging strategic partnerships with global luxury hospitality and designer brands.For investment information contact Platinum Beach, Chief Investment Officer, Sara Jung 1-916-741-7401 ...For over 25 years Ralph Giannella and his company, Black Iron Development Inc., have played a significant role in pioneering real estate development projects. Ralph Giannella has purchased, built, modernized and sold over 2,000 apartment and condominium homes, hundreds of single-family houses, large scale apartment complexes, and has built many multi-million dollar luxury houses.Giannella has a diverse entrepreneurial background dating back to the early days of the internet, when he and his partners founded San Diego-based Bank of Internet and took it to a public listing. Bank of Internet (re-branded as Axos Bank) currently trades on the NYSE with a market cap of over $3 billion.

