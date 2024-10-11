NC Led Alliance Stakes Claim For Govt Formation In J & K

Chief Minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to present letters of support from coalition partners, shortly after the officially extended its backing to the party. He indicated the oath-taking ceremony may take place on Wednesday.

was unanimously elected the leader of the NC Legislature Party on Thursday, setting the stage for his second term as chief minister.

His first term, from 2009 to 2014 when Jammu and Kashmir was a full-fledged state, was also under an NC-Congress coalition government.

The NC won 42 out of the 90 seats which went to poll in the recent elections, while the Congress won six. Together, the two pre-poll allies hold a majority in the 95-member assembly - five members are to be nominated by the LG. They strength is further bolstered by support from four independent MLA-elect and a lone Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA-elect.

“I met the LG and presented the letters of support from the NC, Congress, CPI(M), AAP, and independents backing the NC. I requested him to schedule the oath ceremony at the earliest so that the government elected by the people can start functioning,” Abdullah told reporters at his residence following his meeting with the lieutenant governor.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said Abdullah handed over the letters of support of the parties to the LG.

“Shri Omar Abdullah, Vice President, Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) called on Lieutenant Governor Shri Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan today. He handed over a letter from the Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah stating that Shri Omar Abdullah has been elected as Leader of the Legislature Party of JKNC. Letters of support from INC, CPI(M), AAP and independent members were also handed over to the Lieutenant Governor,” the spokesperson said.

Abdullah indicated that the swearing-in ceremony is likely to take place on Wednesday, saying the transition process may take some time as the Union Territory is at present under the central rule.

“This is not a situation where one elected government is replacing another. We are currently under central rule as a union territory, and the LG must prepare and send documents to the Rashtrapati Bhavan. These documents will then go to the Home Ministry for processing before returning.

“We have been informed that this could take at least 2-3 days, but I hope the oath ceremony can be held on Wednesday if this process is expedited,”

added.

He said that some of the independents who have been elected have joined the National Conference and“now it is my duty to stand with them and ensure all round development in their areas”.

Earlier in the day, Congress legislators convened and authorised the party's high command in New Delhi to select the leader of its legislature party.

After the meeting, JKPCC president Tariq Karra said the party unanimously authorised the central leadership to make the final decision regarding the CLP leader.

This would be the first government of Jammu and Kashmir after the state was divided into two union territories on August 5, 2019. The special status of the erstwhile state was also revoked on the date by withdrawing Article 370.

