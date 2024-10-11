Israeli Occupation Attacks Kill Two Lebanese Army Soldiers -- Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 11 (KUNA) -- Israeli on Friday killed two Lebanese and wounded three others, the military declared in a statement.

"The Israeli enemy targeted a position of the army in the southern town of Kafra causing martyrdom of two soldiers and injury of three others," the statement said.

Elsewhere, the official National News Agency reported that the Israeli occupation carried out air strikes on Al-Karak, Sohmor and Yohmor in the eastern Beqaa valley, and the southern villages of Batoleih, Al-Bazouriah, Mais Al-Jabal, Jbaa and Rumin. (end)

