Inventhelp Inventor Develops Method For Collecting & Using Solar Radiant Energy (LOS-230)

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new method and apparatus for the collection of solar radiant and the conversion of such solar radiant energy into the kinetic energy contained in air temperature and pressure," said an inventor, from Lancaster, Calif., "so I invented the ENERGY EFFICIENCY INTEGRATED SYSTEM. My design enables you to use the contained kinetic energy with a turbine generator for producing electricity."

The invention provides an improved method and apparatus for the collection of solar radiant energy. In doing so, it allows for the conversion of such solar radiant energy into kinetic energy. As a result, it can be applied to a turbine generator for producing electricity. It also would recapture heat energy from electrical and non-electrical devices. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for commercial building owners, solar panel owners, etc. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-LOS-230, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED