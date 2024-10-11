Peacemaker Ministries Fundraising Gala: An Evening Of Inspiration, Generosity, And Community Impact

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Peacemaker Ministries is proud to announce its annual Fundraising Gala , set to take place on October 17th, 2024, at The Estate on Second in Santa Ana, California. This highly anticipated event will bring together community leaders, supporters, and philanthropists to celebrate the transformative work of Peacemaker Ministries and raise critical funds to further its mission of promoting conflict and reconciliation.The Gala promises an evening of inspiration, connection, and generosity, with highlights including a silent auction, exclusive experiences, and powerful stories from those whose lives have been profoundly impacted by Peacemaker Ministries.“We're excited to welcome our community to this special evening as we celebrate the work being done to bring peace and reconciliation to families, marriages, and communities,” said Laurie Stewart , CEO of Peacemaker Ministries.“With the support of our incredible sponsors and attendees, we are able to provide meaningful resources to those in need and create lasting change.”Exciting Auction Items to Look Forward ToThanks to the generosity of the event's sponsors, the silent auction will feature a variety of high-end items, including:.A private boat tour on Lake Mission Viejo.Tickets to the Aquarium of the Pacific.Beautiful jewelry pieces.An array of authenticated art pieces by renowned artist Steve Kaufman.A Plancha dinner for four at Descanso Restaurant.Luxury skincare products.Wellness gift packages.High-end cookwareThese items, along with many others, will be up for bid, providing guests an opportunity to support Peacemaker Ministries while enjoying a chance to take home something truly special.Special Thanks to Our SponsorsPeacemaker Ministries extends its sincere gratitude to the sponsors who have generously contributed to this year's Gala: Trish Steele of Safe Passage Heals, Foskaris Wellness, Trinity 4 Health, San Clemente Vitality, Descanso Restaurant, Maddalena Bearzi, Spectrum Wellness, and Captain Mike. Their support has made this event possible and will help further Peacemaker Ministries' impactful work.Special Acknowledgment to Our Table SponsorsPeacemaker Ministries would also like to acknowledge and thank the table sponsors for their support and partnership:.Anonymous.Anne Bachle Fifer.Brad & Shelley McCroskey.Brian & Tanya Noble.Christina Severinghaus.Dwight Grant.Hunter Construction.Law Offices of John Stewart.Linda Flint.Oletha Barnett.Sarah & Bryan Shelley.Trinity Law SchoolAbout Peacemaker MinistriesPeacemaker Ministries is a non-profit, nondenominational organization committed to equipping and empowering Christians and their churches to resolve conflicts in a manner that reflects the love and reconciliation of Christ. With a mission to support individuals and communities in conflict, Peacemaker Ministries provides biblically-based tools and guidance to foster healing and restore peace. For decades, the organization has developed and refined a faith-driven approach to navigating even the most challenging situations, turning conflicts into opportunities for growth and deeper connection. By fostering understanding and reconciliation, Peacemaker Ministries creates environments where the commandment to "love one another" can be fully realized.For more information about Peacemaker Ministries or to get involved, visit .

