Mexico City’S $12.5 Billion Water Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico City faces a critical water management crisis, requiring a 250 billion peso ($12.5 billion) over the next 25 years.



This substantial sum aims to address both water and sanitation issues in the metropolis, where 20% of Mexico's population resides. Arturo Jiménez, director of Planning, Systems, and Control S.A. de C.V., emphasizes the urgency of this investment.



He suggests exploring new financing paradigms to complement public funding, proposing that suppliers obtain commercial credits based on specific contracts.



The rehabilitation of Mexico City's wate and sewage networks requires immediate attention, with an estimated cost of 40 billion pesos ($2 billion) for controlling water losses and updating systems.



Additional investments include 20.992 billion pesos ($1.05 billion) to increase potable water coverage. Furthermore, 35.323 billion pesos ($1.77 billion) will be allocated for wastewater treatment.







Jiménez advocates for the involvement of international financial institutions like the World Ban and Inter-American Development Bank in resource mobilization. These entities could provide accessible interest rates for credits to address the city's water challenges.

Addressing Mexico's Water Crisis

On a national scale, Raúl Rodríguez Márquez, president of the Water Advisory Council, states that Mexico should invest 320 billion pesos annually. This amounts to approximately $16 billion in water infrastructure.



However, the current budget falls short. For 2024, the National Water Commission has an approved budget of 62.674 billion pesos ($3.13 billion), representing only 19.6% of the suggested investment.



Juan Pablo Del Conde Guadalajara, associate director of Engineering and Water Management S.C., highlights a concerning trend in water usage.



Urban public use consumes 63 cubic meters of water per second, leading to overexploitation of 27 cubic meters per second. To combat this unsustainable situation, Del Conde emphasizes the importance of advancing treated water reuse.



This is particularly crucial in water-scarce areas like the eastern valley of Mexico. In addition, he notes that people without regular water access would be willing to use treated and purified water.



As Mexico City grapples with its water crisis, innovative solutions are crucial for securing its future sustainability. Substantial investments are also needed to ensure the city's livability.

