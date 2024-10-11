Educators Feel Unprepared For AI In The College Classroom, ACUE Study Finds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW YORK CITY , NY, UNITED STATES, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New York, NY – A new research brief from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) reveals the complex landscape of educator sentiment and preparedness regarding artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education. The findings highlight a significant gap in institutional guidance and formal training on AI integration in teaching.Key findings from the brief include:-Insufficient AI Guidance: A staggering 83% of educators report a lack of AI guidance from their institutions, leaving them to navigate the AI landscape independently.-Scarcity of Formal Training: Formal training in AI implementation remains scarce among faculty, with only 16% reporting having received this critical support.-Mixed Emotions: Educators express a mix of excitement and apprehension about AI, with 48% excited about leveraging tools like ChatGPT and 51% alarmed about the future of higher education in a generative AI environment.-Comfort Levels Vary: While 35% of educators feel comfortable incorporating AI into their teaching, a significant portion (37%) do not.-AI Usage: AI usage patterns vary widely, with 15% using AI frequently or very frequently in their courses, while 40% never use it.“Studies show that educators' views on the transformative potential of generative AI improve with learning,” said Penny MacCormack, ACUE Chief Academic Officer.“At ACUE, we've created courses that start with foundational concepts and effective prompting, to developing course materials and finally guiding students on responsible AI use. Working together, we can unlock GenAI's full potential and shape a brighter future for education.“ACUE is expanding its offerings in AI professional development for college and university faculty. Available as a standalone product or included as part of a subscription to ACUE's Learning Lab, faculty can now enroll in one of ACUE's AI Quick Study courses. In just a few hours, educators will learn how to write effective AI prompts, develop course resources, create AI-centered and resistant learning experiences, and empower students' responsible use of AI in education.These initiatives aim to empower educators to harness AI's potential while addressing its challenges. AI continues to affect many areas, especially higher education, both in the classroom and administratively. ACUE is committed to ensuring the nation's educators are equipped to lead in the classroom on AI and more pedagogical best practices.About ACUEThe Association of College and University Educators (ACUE) is dedicated to ensuring student success through quality instruction. ACUE delivers top-tier courses, pathways, and certifications that are easy to implement and have a substantial impact on student achievement. ACUE-certified instructors are proven to boost student persistence and completion rates, enhance faculty confidence and engagement, and help institutions achieve their strategic goals. Endorsed by the American Council on Education, ACUE's online, cohort-based courses are the only nationally recognized teaching certifications in higher education. For more information, visit .###

Adrienne Nunley

...

Good Rebellion

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.