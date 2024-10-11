Rain Observed In Several Areas Across Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Rain has been observed at various locations in Qatar on Friday morning, October 11.

Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) announced that cloudy weather and thundery rain continue at some places in the country along with strong winds and low horizontal visibility at times.

Residents in Doha took to social to capture the rain observed in various places including Al Mansoura, Al Waab, and more.

In light of the weather conditions, QMD also advised road users to take extra care when driving and to avoid the use of mobile phones.

It further shared safety tips during rainy weather including; moving between tracks slowly, reducing speed, turning on headlights, keeping a safe distance from other vehicles, keeping away from distractions such as gadgets, and avoiding submerged roads.

The Department recently forecasted thundery rain accompanied by strong wind and poor visibility this weekend. The temperatures throughout the weekend will also range between a minimum of 28°C and a maximum of 37 °C.