Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq (ISX) report (trading week ending: 10th Oct 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,877.6 1.3% 20.8% RSISX USD Index 1,846.2 1.3% 20.8%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 19,619.3 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 14.9 # of Traded Companies 59 Traded Shares (mn)/d 25,315 # of Companies (Up) 16 Total Trades (#/d) 3,623 # of Companies (Down) 20 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 20,294 # of Companies (Not changed) 23 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 15,374 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 8 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 7

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 26.000 30.0% 118.5% Al-Mansour Pharmaceutical Ind. IMAP 2.240 9.3% 25.1% National Comp. for Met. Ind. M.&B. IMIB 2.500 8.7% 6.4% Iraqi Islamic Bank BIIB 1.560 6.8% 194.3% Electronic Industries (UCM) IELI 1.000 6.4% 28.2% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 0.250 -10.7% -90.4% Kharkh Tour Amuzement City SKTA 4.100 -6.8% -16.3% AL-Nukhba for Construction SNUC 0.640 -5.9% 36.2% Kurdistan Int. Islamic Bank BKUI 0.900 -5.3% 5.9% Modern Sewing IMOS 8.550 -5.0% -10.0% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Trans Iraq Bank for Invest. (NRM) BTRI 10,283.3 7,790.4 52.4% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 2,593.6 1,964.8 13.2% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 2,238.4 1,695.8 11.4% Baghdad Soft Drinks IBSD 787.1 596.3 4.0% Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq BCOI 582.9 441.6 3.0%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,936 14,819.8 11,227.1 75.5% Telecom 496 2,593.6 1,964.8 13.2% Industry 606 1,088.2 824.4 5.5% Hotels&Tourism 141 533.9 404.5 2.7% Agriculture 308 433.5 328.4 2.2% Services 125 145.7 110.4 0.7% Insurance 6 3.7 2.8 0.0% Investment 5 1.0 0.8 0.0% Grand Total 3,623 19,619.3 14,863.1 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



On Thursday, the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) announced the conclusion of an agreement with the International Finance Organization to develop the Iraqi market, and while it indicated the preparation of a guidebook to increase the transparency of companies, it confirmed that the new website of the Iraqi Stock Exchange will cover spot stock prices and is considered a qualitative leap. (INA)

Four cross transactions occurred on 21.0 bn shares of Trans Iraq Bank (BTRI) on Oct. 7, Oct. 8, Oct. 9, and Oct. 10, valued at IQD10.3 bn and corresponding to 7.9% of BTRI's capital.

The procedures for listing Al Sanam Islamic Bank (BSAN) on the OTC platform with its capital of IQD300 bn have been completed based on the instructions of the Securities Commission. The process of creating share certificates for the company's shareholders began on Oct. 6. Trading will be launched after depositing 5% of the capital, or after 21 days from the depositing start date.

Following the ISX letter on Oct. 9, ISX decided to continue the suspension of trading of Union Bank (BUOI) until the bank provides the AGM minutes for the meeting scheduled to take place on Oct. 12. Bain Alnahrain Investment (VMES) will hold its AGM on Nov. 7 to discuss and approve 2022 & 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and the decision of the CBI to withdraw the license and liquidate the company. The company had already been suspended from trading by ISX on Aug. 26 due to their failure to meet the requirements for maintaining a license.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Iraq Noor Islamic Bank (BINI) resumed trading on Oct. 6 after holding its AGM on Sep. 29 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing seven original and seven alternative board members.

New shares of Cihan Bank for Islamic & Finance (BCIH) from the capital increase through a 16.4% rights issue to IQD355.0 bn resumed trading on Oct. 6.

Original shares of Commercial Islamic Bank of Iraq (BCOI) resumed trading on Oct. 8 after holding its AGM on Sep. 27 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD292.5 bn through a 17% bonus issue, and electing 3 alternative board members. Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) resumed trading on Oct. 10 after holding its AGM on Oct. 4 in which they discussed and approved 2023 annual financial statements and electing 7 original and 7 alternative board members.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of The Light Industries (ITLI) starting Oct. 7 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 10 to discuss and approve 2017 & 2018 annual financial statements, the removal of mining activity from the commercial register, and electing four original and four alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Sumer Commercial Bank (BSUC) starting Oct. 8 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 11 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi Agricultural Products Marketing Meat (AIPM) starting Oct. 9 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 14 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) starting Oct. 10 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 15 to discuss and approve 2023 annual financial statements, dividend distribution, and increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD350.0 bn through 40.0% rights issue. (The bank adjusted its decision to increase the capital from IQD250 bn to IQD300 bn which was decided in its AGM held on Nov. 30, 2023.)

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Oct. 22 due to the AGM that will be held on Oct. 26 to discuss and approve 2020, 2021, and 2022 annual financial statements and electing five original and five alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading of National Chemical & Plastic Industries (INCP) starting Oct. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Nov. 3 to discuss and approve electing four original and four alternative board members.

The post Iraq Stock Market Report first appeared on Iraq Business News .