SEC Initiates Process For Holding Panchayat Polls In J & K

SEC has directed the district development commissioners of Jammu and Kashmir to provide the soft copy of final Panchayat electoral 2024.

“Kindly refer to the subject cited above. In this context, I am directed to request you to kindly provide the soft copies of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024 (without photo) for uploading on the website of State Election Commission,” an official letter signed by Susheel Kumar, Secretary State Election Commission reads.



The SEC has directed all DCs that soft copies of Final Panchayat Electoral Roll 2024 can be mailed to the official email [email protected] .

