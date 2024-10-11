Caresmartz360 Unveils New Updates For A More Intuitive User Experience

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) CareSmartz360, a leading provider of home care software solutions, is excited to announce a suite of new updates designed to enhance the user experience and streamline daily operations for home care agencies.



These updates, based on valuable customer feedback, focus on simplifying processes, improving reporting capabilities, and ensuring greater safety and compliance.



Mobile app enhancements for effortless management

The mobile app has been upgraded with several new features to make it even more user-friendly. One of the most significant additions is the ability to easily manage client signatures and audio requirements during clock-out.



Agencies can now toggle these options on or off directly from their settings, eliminating the need for extra steps. Further, agencies have greater flexibility in setting signature requirements for their caregivers, tailoring clock-out procedures to their specific needs.



Improved reporting for comprehensive insights

CareSmartz360 has also made significant improvements to its reporting capabilities. The Client Roster Report now features a more intuitive column order, providing a clearer and more organized view of essential information.



Furthermore, the Billed Hours Totals report now displays grand totals for billed hours by service type and payer right at the top, offering a quick overview of financial performance.



Download client audio signatures

Agencies can now easily download audio files from care history reports, providing a valuable tool for record-keeping and quality assurance.



Pre-screening clock-in prevention

The feature has been implemented to enhance safety. It prevents caregivers from clocking in if they have given adverse pre-screening answers, ensuring that only qualified individuals provide care.



“We are committed to continuously improving our platform to meet the evolving needs of home care agencies,” said Ruby Mehta, VP of Sales at Caresmartz.



“These new updates are a testament to our dedication to providing intuitive, efficient, and secure solutions that empower our clients to deliver the highest quality care.”



CareSmartz360 invites home care agencies to explore these exciting new features and experience the enhanced user experience firsthand.



About CareSmartz360

CareSmartz360 is a frontrunner in providing home care software solutions, dedicated to empowering home care agencies to deliver exceptional care. Our comprehensive platform offers a wide range of features, including electronic visit verification (EVV), scheduling, billing, payroll, and more.



With CareSmartz360, agencies can streamline their operations, improve efficiency, and ensure compliance with industry regulations. Further, they get free access to the caregiver training platform featuring 230+ online courses containing 185+ hours of content that has helped agencies achieve an 85% caregiver retention rate.



