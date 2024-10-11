Decerto Featured In Global Insurtech100 For Its Agent Portal Product

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Decerto has been recognized as one of the world's 100 most innovative companies in this year's InsurTech100 ranking. Our flagship product, Agent Portal, was highlighted for its key role in the digital transformation of the insurance sector.



Compiled by the renowned research firm FinTech Global, InsurTech100 is a recognition that identifies the best leaders, serving the insurance sector. This year, the competition was particularly fierce, with a panel of experts meticulously reviewing over 2,100 submissions. The selection focused on companies that are making the greatest impact in solving key industry challenges and improving efficiency across the insurance value chain.



Decerto's Agent Portal is an advanced tool that leverages cutting-edge technologies to enhance the work of insurance agents and improve customer service. Our innovative platform enables process automation, integration with multiple insurance systems, and flexible adaptation to the changing needs of the market.



Marcin Nowak, a member of Decerto's board, stated:“We are incredibly proud to be recognized in the prestigious InsurTech100 ranking. This is a significant achievement that confirms the pivotal role our solutions – particularly Agent Portal – play in the digital transformation of the insurance sector. Our goal has always been to create technologies that not only streamline the work of agents but also contribute to improved customer service and increased operational efficiency. This recognition motivates us to continue our development and innovation efforts."





About Decerto

Decerto is a software house based out in Poland that offers comprehensive solutions to the insurance companies. The company's flagship products include Agent Portal (a system that automates the work of insurance agents) and Higson (a Business Rules Engine, BRE solution). Decerto is currently delivering projects for 80% of the Polish insurance market. Clients include Allianz, Warta (Talanx Group), Aviva, Nationale Nederlanden, and Generali.



