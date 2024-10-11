Second Day Of Pre-COP29 Conference Kicks-Off
The second day of the UN's Preliminary conference of the Parties
on Climate Change (Pre-COP29) has kicked off in Baku,
Azernews reports.
Today's session features a meeting of Climate and Development
Ministers (C&DM), which brings together environment and ecology
ministers from various nations. The meeting aims to address the
needs of climate-sensitive countries, with a focus on
least-developed countries and small island states.
The ministers will discuss how global climate finance efforts
can be tailored to meet the specific challenges of these vulnerable
nations.
Note that, the first meeting of ministers within the framework
of COP26 was held in Glasgow in 2021.
The Pre-COP29 conference, which began on October 10, is centered
around the theme of "Raising Ambitions and Ensuring Action" and
will conclude on October 11.
