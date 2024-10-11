Get Set Launches New Fractional CMO Service For Growing Businesses.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Loucile Jansen van Vuuren - Co-Founder of GetSet

Get Set offers businesses access to top-tier marketing leadership without the commitment of a full-time hire.

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, October 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In today's rapidly evolving marketing landscape, many businesses face the challenge of staying competitive while managing tight budgets. Fractional Chief Marketing Officers (CMO) provide businesses a flexible, cost-effective solution with high-level marketing expertise without the expense of a full-time executive.

Get Set, a leading provider of Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Consulting, has launched its new Fractional CMO service to help businesses develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies that deliver measurable results.

A Fractional CMO is a marketing leader who works with businesses on a part-time basis, providing the strategic direction and leadership of a full-time CMO but at a fraction of the cost. Companies looking to scale or improve their marketing efforts can benefit from a Fractional CMO's expertise, without needing to invest in a permanent hire. This flexible solution is perfect for businesses that need to manage their resources carefully but still require expert insights to stay competitive.

Loucile Jansen van Vuuren, co-founder of Get Set, is at the forefront of this trend, advocating for the numerous benefits a fractional CMO can offer growing businesses.

"Many businesses are stuck in a cycle of investing in marketing tools and resources but aren't seeing the results they should," says Jansen van Vuuren. "The missing link is often the strategic oversight that a CMO can provide, but hiring a full-time marketing executive isn't always feasible for smaller or growing companies. That's where a Fractional CMO comes in – we give businesses access to expert guidance while remaining cost-effective."

At Get Set, the focus is on measurable results. The team ensures that every campaign is designed with clear KPIs (key performance indicators) and that clients see a positive ROI (return on investment). "We don't just set a strategy and walk away. We remain actively involved, ensuring that execution stays on track and delivers the results our clients need," explains Jansen van Vuuren.

Many businesses reach an inflection point as they scale. Where once the director or owner is able to manage the marketing efforts, the business reaches a point where it needs a cohesive and comprehensive strategy, implemented by dedicated hands that can guide the process.

“The difficulty for many businesses at this inflection point is that they know they need to appoint a CMO, but the business is not yet at the point of being able to sustain a full-time position,” says Jansen van Vuuren.“Ultimately one of two things happen. The business appoints someone who doesn't have the skill or depth of experience to handle the CMO function, resulting in disjointed implementation and a failure to be effective, or the business keeps going on their current trajectory, hoping their marketing efforts prove to be enough, which actually puts the business on the back foot.”

A fractional CMO bridges the gap for the business. They need the expertise of a professional CMO without the budget and expenses that come with a CMO.

“At Get Set we recognised this problem and have come up with the solution: businesses can now buy a specific block of hours from us, tapping into our vast network of service providers. Each project is spear-headed by a professional CMO who works with the business to determine their needs and outcomes, works out the strategy within their budget, helps implement the strategy, and provides regular feedback,” says Jansen van Vuuren.

As businesses continue to adapt in the post-pandemic landscape, having a flexible, results-driven marketing strategy is more important than ever. "The traditional marketing model is changing, and businesses need to be agile to stay ahead," says Jansen van Vuuren. "For many, a Fractional CMO is the perfect balance of strategic insight and affordability."

With Get Set businesses can bridge the gap between strategy and execution, ensuring that their marketing efforts align with business goals and deliver measurable results. "It's about giving every business access to the strategic marketing leadership it needs to thrive," concludes Jansen van Vuuren.

About Get Set:

Get Set is a leading provider of Fractional Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) Consulting, helping businesses develop and implement comprehensive marketing strategies that deliver measurable results. Co-Founded by Loucile Jansen van Vuuren, the company is committed to empowering businesses with expert marketing leadership that drives growth. For more information or to contact the team, visit .



