Residents Urge Construction Of Key Road In Ghazni City

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): Some residents in Ghazni City, the capital of southern Ghazni province, have asked the to construct a key road.

Situated in the third Municipality District and leading to the Arbabah locality, the road locality was in dilapidated condition which created hardship for the people, residents said.

The Arbabah area inhabitants, said thousands of people used the road for traveling to Ghazni city, they said the residents of Ali Lala, Qalai Ashrat, Qalai Jawz, Ramazan and Sanayee townships used the road and it was very hard for the patients and other government officials to travel on such damaged road.

Adam, a resident of Arbabah area said the road was one of the important linking routes in the city on which thousands of people travelled on daily basis.

Hameedullah, a university student said his time often wasted on travelling on this10-kilometer road to the university daily due to its dilapidated conditions.

Sayeedullah, another resident of Ghazni city said:“There had been always water ponds in the road which breaks down the vehicles and caused horrible accidents.” They all called on the government to reconstruct to damaged road.

The local officials confirmed that the residents of Arbabha area faced difficulties because of that road but added the construction of the road was a priority for the government.

Governor spokesman Abdul Wali Jalalzai told Pajhwok, there are a number of illegal shops, depots, yards and private buildings along the road which created obstacles for the construction project of the road.

Jalalzai said:“We have the construction of that road in our annual plan and the office of the UNOPS had also promised to finance the project, the construction works of the road will kick off soon.”

It is pertinent to mention that several roads in the Ghazni City and districts have been destroyed due to various factors that need to be reconstructed.

