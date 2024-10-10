Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 00:00 GMT
10/10/2024
WASHINGTON - Kuwait has topped the Gallup's Global Safety Report as the safest country in the World in 2023.
KUWAIT - Kuwait's Finance Minister Dr. Nora Al-Fassam held talks with her visiting Turkish counterpart Mehmet Simsek focusing on efforts to ratchet up bilateral relations.
KUWAIT - The 17th relief plane of the Kuwaiti Air Bridge departed to Sudanese (Port Sudan) Airport, carrying two ambulances to support those affected by the rains and the conflict.
AMMAN - Kuwait's Ambassador to Jordan Hamad Al-Marri affirmed that the Kuwaiti-Jordanian relations are strong and tight in all fields including the cultural field.
KUWAIT - Kuwait Petroleum International Corporation won an Award for Best Gulf Cooperation for the year 2024 on Al-Duqm Refinery Project from The Energy Year Magazine in London, UK.
GAZA - The health authorities in Gaza announced, 83 Palestinians were killed and 220 injured in the strip during the past 24 hours.
BEIRUT - Israeli forces opened fire at bases belonging to UN peacekeeping mission UNIFIL, including the main station of Naqoura, injuring two personnel.
BEIRUT - Israeli occupation aircraft struck a building in the region of Al-Karak in eastern Lebanon killing nine people, the official National News Agency reported.
GENEVA - The Independent International Commission of Inquiry affirmed that the Israeli occupation forces committed war crimes against the Palestinians under direct orders from ministers in the Israel government.
RAMALLAH - The Israeli occupation government decided to confiscate the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) headquarters' land in the occupied Jerusalem City.
ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have signed 27 Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) for cooperation in diverse fields, particularly in energy, agriculture, mining, human resources, and cyber security. (end) ibi
