(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 277

10 October 2024





Procedure of the Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of ChemoMetec A/S was held on 10 October 2024 at 5.30 p.m. at Nordsjællands KonferenceCenter.

At the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors' report on the company's activities during the past year was presented, the annual report for 2023/24 was approved, and the Board of Directors and the Executive Board were granted discharge.

The Annual General Meeting approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to distribute a dividend of DKK 4 per share of a nominal value of DKK 1.

Niels Thestrup, Martin Glensbjerg, Kristine Færch, Betina Hagerup and Peter Reich were re-elected to the Board of Directors.

Deloitte Statsautoriseret Revisionspartnerselskab was re-elected as the company's auditor.

The Annual General Meeting approved the remuneration policy and the remuneration report, presented by the Board of Directors.

The proposal presented by the Board of Directors that the Board of Directors be granted authority to acquire treasury shares in the Company on behalf of the Company, was approved.

There were no other items for consideration, after which the general meeting was adjourned.

After the general meeting, a constituent board meeting was held, where Niels Thestrup was re-elected as chairman and Martin Glensbjerg was re-elected as deputy chairman.



