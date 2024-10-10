No Tax Hikes: Mexico’S Strategy For Reducing Fiscal Deficit

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Claudia Sheinbaum of Mexico announced on Thursday the government's goal to significantly reduce the fiscal deficit.



The target for the coming year is set at approximately 3.5 percent. Sheinbaum emphasized that this objective can be achieved without raising taxes.



The president assured that public and social programs would continue uninterrupted. She explained that public works have proven to stimulate private investment and create jobs.



Sheinbaum referenced the success of this approach during former President López Obrador's administration. "Halting public investment entirely would be unwise," Sheinbaum stated.



She highlighted the importance of maintaining a balance between fiscal responsibility and economic growth. The president's strategy aims to foster development while managing the country's finances prudently.







Social programs will continue to receive their planned increases, according to Sheinbaum. She specifically mentioned the pension for adults over 65 years old.



This benefit will remain unchanged despite the fiscal adjustments. New social initiatives will also proceed as planned.



Sheinbaum reassured the public about the country's financial stability. "There will be no fiscal crisis," she declared confidently.



The president mentioned a recent meeting that confirmed the government's sound financial position. She emphasized that the Treasury has sufficient resources.



The administration's approach reflects a commitment to fiscal discipline and social welfare. Sheinbaum's strategy aims to reduce government spending without compromising essential services.



This balanced approach seeks to maintain economic stability while supporting vulnerable populations. Mexico 's economic policy under Sheinbaum appears to prioritize both fiscal responsibility and social investment.



The president's statements suggest careful navigation of economic challenges. Her administration aims to achieve financial targets without sacrificing public works or social programs.

