France Demands Clarification Israel After The UNIFIL Shooting

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- France on Thursday demanded clarifications from the Israeli authorities after they opened fire on the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The French Foreign said in a statement that France expresses its deep concern over the Israeli shooting at the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), condemning any attack on the security of the force.

The statement revealed that two peacekeepers were after gunfire was fired at a UNIFIL observation tower located at the forceآ's headquarters in Naqoura, southern Lebanon, stressing that these shots injured no French. The statement added that other shots targeted UNIFIL sites in Ras al-Naqoura and Labbouneh, causing material damage but no injuries.

The Foreign Ministry said "we are awaiting clarification from the Israeli authorities. The protection of peacekeepers is an obligation imposed on all parties to the conflict."

France called on both parties to respect this obligation and allow UNIFIL to continue implementing its mandate, including respecting its freedom of movement. France praised all UNIFIL personnel, especially the French battalion, for their continued commitment and professionalism in these difficult circumstances.

The statement stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Lebanon, allowing for the full implementation of Security Council Resolution 1701. (end)

