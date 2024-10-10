SONIC SUNSHINE LIVESTREAM BENEFIT, OCTOBER 18, 8PM (E) A Show Of Unity & Support To Raise Funds For Hurricane Relief

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SONIC SUNSHINE – LIVESTREAM BENEFIT TUNE IN LIVE OCTOBER 18, 2024, 8PM (EST) AT Star-studded Lineup of Musical Performances & Appearances in Show of Unity & Support to Raise Funds for Hurricane Relief. 100% of Donations Direct

SONIC SUNSHINE BENEFIT. 100% of Donations Directly Benefit Charities - World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue & Feeding the Carolinas

- Glen PhillipsBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, October 10, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sonic Sunshine is proud to announce a special live stream benefit event aimed at providing much-needed support and encouragement to those affected by the recent hurricanes. The event is free to tune-in, with donations recommended, and will premiere on Friday, October 18, 2024 at 8pm (EST) on . This initiative is dedicated to shining a light on the resilience and strength of the communities on the ground, many of whom have been devastated by the disaster, and to raise critical funds needed to support organizations working round the clock to help.Livestream Highlights:Star-studded lineup: Includes musical performances by Toad the Wet Sprocket, Barenaked Ladies, Darius Rucker, Indigo Girls, Robert Randolph, Edwin McCain, Dan Wilson, Sean & Sara Watkins, Allison Russell, Matt Nathanson, Swamp Dogg, Vertical Horizon, John Doe, Ray Wylie Hubbard, Vienna Tang, Califone, BLKBOK, Kurt Vile, Marc Broussard, Israel Nebeker, Jesse Dayton, Steve Poltz, Grace Potter, Roger Alan Wade, Kevin Russell, Lee Rocker, Waylon Payne, Denitia, Emmanuel Jal & Seth Walker. Appearances by Willie Nelson, Johnny Knoxville, Tom Cavanagh, Clay Aiken, Melissa Navia, Astronauts Michael López-Alegría, Cady Coleman, Jack Fischer, Garrett Reisman & Mike Massimino, Benj Gershman (O.A.R), with more to be announced.“We (Toad the Wet Sprocket) were originally scheduled to perform with Barenaked Ladies in Asheville on October 18th. After the hurricane hit and caused so much devastation, our show was cancelled, and we knew we wanted to do something to try to help”, commented Glen Phillips,“We ran the idea by Barenaked Ladies who said yes immediately, and then the rest just took off from there. We are so grateful to our extended music friends and family for taking part and helping to get the word out so we can raise as much as possible for the charities, and hopefully provide a little relief to all impacted by the hurricanes.”Message of Solidarity: Our intent is to convey a powerful message of support, letting those impacted know that we see them, stand with them, and are committed to helping in any way we can.“After hearing first-hand accounts about the situation on the ground, both in terms of devastation and remarkable resilience, we knew we had to help, not only to raise funds, but also to shine a little light during a very dark time for so many”, noted Annie Balliro,“What was remarkable was the immediate volunteering of support so that we could actually pull this thing off... it started with Glen, Dean and Todd and then just one after the other a stellar line-up of talent. We are so fortunate to have our friend Amy Nelson as a producer, and our incredible uniphigood pack – Jess, Leigh, Mel, DeeDee, Chelle, Emi & Kyle, without whom this event would not have gotten to where it is now”.Charity Partners: The event will spotlight our dedicated charity partners who have been working tirelessly since the hurricanes struck. These organizations have been at the forefront of search and rescue operations, providing critical aid, and supporting relief and recovery efforts with food, medical supplies and shelter for humans and animals. Charity partners include; World Central Kitchen, Direct Relief, Brother Wolf Animal Rescue and Feeding the Carolinas.Donations: We ask viewers to help by visiting our webpage ( ) and donate. These donations will go directly to, and 100%, to the charities.FOR MORE INFO & TO PARTICIPATE:About:By organizing this benefit, Sonic Sunshine aims to not only raise funds but also to foster a sense of community and shine some light and hope among those affected. Together, we can make a significant impact and help. Sonic Sunshine is organized and produced by Toad the Wet Sprocket, uniphigood, LLC and friends. The event is Executive Produced by Glen Phillips, Amy Nelson and Annie Balliro.Backup Broadcast Link :Backup Donation Links:World Central Kitchen#!/donation/checkoutDirect ReliefBrother Wolf Animal RescueFeeding the Carolinas#SonicSunshineBenefit

