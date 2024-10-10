Owens Corning Named To The 100 Best Corporate Citizens Of 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) TOLEDO, Ohio, October 10, 2024 /3BL/ - Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) has been recognized by 3BL as one of the 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024. Ranked fourth overall among the largest public companies in the U.S., Owens Corning earned the recognition for its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) transparency and performance.

This is the seventh consecutive year Owens Corning has ranked in the top 10 overall and the fifth year in a row the company has topped the list in the capital goods industry.

“The consistent recognition of our company shows the commitment of Owens Corning's 25,000 employees to our purpose of making the world a better place,” said David Rabuano, senior vice president and chief sustainability officer of Owens Corning.“We operate our business with sustainability at the core of everything we do, and we are proud of the progress we are making.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking evaluates Russell 1,000 companies based on 223 ESG factors across seven pillars, including climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and overall performance.

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens relies solely on publicly available data and information, and there is no fee for companies to be considered. To ensure accuracy, companies have the option to verify the data collected for the ranking at no cost. The data and information used for the 2024 ranking were published between August 2023 and August 2024.

For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2024 ranking and methodology visit:

To read more about Owens Corning's commitment to sustainability visit the company's 2023 Sustainability Report .

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global residential and commercial building products leader committed to building a sustainable future through material innovation. Our four integrated businesses – Roofing, Insulation, Doors, and Composites – provide durable, sustainable, energy-efficient solutions that leverage our unique material science, manufacturing, and market knowledge to help our customers win and grow. We are global in scope, human in scale with more than 25,000 employees in 31 countries dedicated to generating value for our customers and shareholders and making a difference in the communities where we work and live. Founded in 1938 and based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, Owens Corning posted 2023 sales of $9.7 billion. For more information, visit .

About 3BL

3BL is the leading sustainability and social impact communications partner, connecting organizations' stories of purpose and progress with the audiences who matter most. We partner with over 1,500 companies - from global corporations and mid-sized enterprises to NGOs and nonprofits - to elevate their reputations as players in the world of responsible business. We do this through unrivaled news and content distribution, bespoke storytelling support, and our digital media division, TriplePundit. Learn more here .

