Crestwood Advisors Recognized On Annual Forbes/Shook Top RIA List For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boston-based advisory firm celebrates notable rise in prestigious national ranking

BOSTON, Oct. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crestwood Advisors (“Crestwood”), a boutique advisory and wealth management firm based in Boston with offices in Connecticut and Rhode Island, is pleased to announce it has been named to the annual Forbes/SHOOK America's Top RIA Firms list for 2024 . The firm climbed 17 spots this year, ranking No. 59, up from No. 76 in 2023.

“We are incredibly proud to be included once again in such a prestigious Forbes ranking of this competitive industry,” said Crestwood CEO/Managing Partner Michael Eckton .“This recognition highlights the dedication and expertise of our team and the trust our loyal clients place in us to deliver exceptional service year after year.”

The Forbes 2024 Top RIA Firms List, developed by SHOOK Research , recognizes the top 250 registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the U.S. based on both qualitative and quantitative factors. The rigorous selection process involves an analysis of key metrics such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and overall industry experience.

SHOOK Research conducted in-depth interviews with leadership and staff, assessing firms based on leadership, growth and dedication to client service. This year's evaluation included more than 46,200 nominations, 21,400 telephone interviews and thorough reviews of thousands of RIAs through in-person or virtual meetings. More than 25,000 firms across the U.S. were invited to participate in the ranking process.

In its third year, the Forbes Top RIA list continues to set the standard for evaluating advisory firms across the country. The full methodology for the ranking can be found here .

Crestwood did not pay a fee to appear on the published list or to market the award.

Please view Crestwood Advisors' list of important disclosures regarding awards and recognitions here .

About Crestwood Advisors

Crestwood Advisors is an independent, fee-only, wealth management firm with over $5.7 billion in assets under management. Founded in 2003, Crestwood Advisors provides investment management with financial planning strategies to help high-net-worth individuals and families identify and prioritize their goals and build sustainable wealth so that they may enjoy more financially secure and purposeful lives. For more information, please visit .

