Medhq Appoints Michael Drucker As Chief Financial Officer

Veteran HCSC/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois Executive Brings Over 20 Years of Finance and Payor Experience Expertise to MedHQ

WESTCHESTER, Ill., Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MedHQ, healthcare's leading provider of advisory and administrative solutions to hospitals/health systems, outpatient healthcare/ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians/provider groups throughout the United States, has appointed Michael

Drucker, a veteran of HCSC/Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, as Chief Officer.

brings more than 20 years of experience to MedHQ.

previously worked in various leadership positions with HCSC Corporation, including working with their private equity and venture capital investment portfolio, network performance, and value-based care initiatives. Additionally,

was previously Senior Vice President of Payor Relations for Athletico.

"MedHQ's long-standing ability to manage risk and provide scalable solutions for our clients is complemented by Mike's wealth of healthcare and payor experience," said Erik Miller, President of MedHQ. "Recruiting leaders representing diverse healthcare experiences is critical to building scalable Advisory and Administrative Solutions. Mike's experience will impact not only our financial management but will extend to our benefit and insurance product management as well," added Miller.

"MedHQ has a long-standing relationship with HCSC, and we are thrilled to have Mike join our team as we continue to pursue long-term partnerships with healthcare providers throughout the US," said MedHQ CEO Tom Jacobs.

"MedHQ's growth over the past couple of years has been impressive," said Mike

Drucker. "I am looking forward to working with the organization as it continues to pursue organic and inorganic growth strategies," added

About MedHQ

Founded in 2003, MedHQ delivers advisory and administrative solutions to hospitals/health systems, outpatient healthcare/ambulatory surgery centers, and physicians/provider groups throughout the United States, empowering clients to focus on what they do best. The organization's growing list of services includes Human Resource Services, Staffing Solutions, Client Accounting & Finance, Revenue Cycle Services, and Advisory. For more information, please visit

.



